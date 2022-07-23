Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. An ice cream store sells two drinks (sodas or milk shakes) in four sizes (small, medium, large, or jumbo) and five flavors (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, or pistachio). In how many ways can a customer order a drink?
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Chapter 9, Problem 33
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x - 2y)10
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Identify the binomial expression and the exponent: here, the expression is \((x - 2y)^{10}\), where \(a = x\), \(b = -2y\), and \(n = 10\).
Recall the Binomial Theorem formula for expansion: \(\displaystyle (a + b)^n = \sum_{k=0}^n \binom{n}{k} a^{n-k} b^k\), where \(\binom{n}{k}\) is the binomial coefficient.
Write the first three terms by substituting \(k = 0, 1, 2\) into the formula: - For \(k=0\): \(\binom{10}{0} x^{10} (-2y)^0\) - For \(k=1\): \(\binom{10}{1} x^9 (-2y)^1\) - For \(k=2\): \(\binom{10}{2} x^8 (-2y)^2\).
Calculate each binomial coefficient: \(\binom{10}{0} = 1\), \(\binom{10}{1} = 10\), and \(\binom{10}{2} = 45\).
Simplify each term by applying the powers and multiplying coefficients, remembering to handle the negative sign in \((-2y)^k\) and express each term in simplified form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Theorem
The Binomial Theorem provides a formula to expand expressions of the form (a + b)^n into a sum involving terms with binomial coefficients. Each term is given by C(n, k) * a^(n-k) * b^k, where C(n, k) is the combination of n items taken k at a time.
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Binomial Coefficients and Combinations
Binomial coefficients, denoted as C(n, k), represent the number of ways to choose k elements from n without regard to order. They are calculated using factorials: C(n, k) = n! / (k! * (n-k)!). These coefficients determine the multipliers for each term in the expansion.
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Combinations
Simplifying Terms in the Expansion
After applying the Binomial Theorem, each term must be simplified by calculating powers and multiplying coefficients. For example, powers of variables and constants are computed, and like terms are combined to express the expansion in its simplest form.
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