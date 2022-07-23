Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 32
Chapter 9, Problem 32

In Exercises 31–34, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 1/2, r = 1/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A geometric sequence is a sequence of numbers where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio (r). Here, the first term (a₁) is 1/2, and the common ratio (r) is also 1/2.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the nth term of a geometric sequence: aₙ = a₁ * r^(n-1). This formula allows us to calculate any term in the sequence by substituting the values of a₁, r, and n.
Step 3: Calculate the second term (a₂). Substitute n = 2 into the formula: a₂ = a₁ * r^(2-1). This simplifies to a₂ = (1/2) * (1/2).
Step 4: Calculate the third term (a₃). Substitute n = 3 into the formula: a₃ = a₁ * r^(3-1). This simplifies to a₃ = (1/2) * (1/2)^2.
Step 5: Continue calculating the fourth term (a₄) and fifth term (a₅) using the same formula: a₄ = a₁ * r^(4-1) and a₅ = a₁ * r^(5-1). Substitute the values of a₁ and r into each expression to find the terms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Sequence

A geometric sequence is a sequence of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a fixed, non-zero number called the common ratio. This type of sequence is characterized by its exponential growth or decay, depending on whether the common ratio is greater than or less than one.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:18
Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula

First Term (a1)

The first term of a geometric sequence, denoted as a1, is the initial value from which the sequence begins. In this case, a1 = 1/2 indicates that the first term of the sequence is one-half, which serves as the foundation for generating subsequent terms through multiplication by the common ratio.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:45
Geometric Sequences - General Formula

Common Ratio (r)

The common ratio, denoted as r, is the factor by which each term in a geometric sequence is multiplied to obtain the next term. In this problem, r = 1/2 means that each term will be half of the previous term, leading to a sequence that decreases progressively.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x - 2y)10

569
views
Textbook Question

Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. An ice cream store sells two drinks (sodas or milk shakes) in four sizes (small, medium, large, or jumbo) and five flavors (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, or pistachio). In how many ways can a customer order a drink?

648
views
Textbook Question

Find each indicated sum. i=142i2\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{4} 2i^2

822
views
Textbook Question

Find each indicated sum. k=15k(k+4)\(\sum\)_{k=1}^{5} k(k+4)

825
views
Textbook Question

Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 3, r = 2

1078
views
Textbook Question

Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence. i=11052i\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{10} 5 \(\cdot\) 2^i

868
views