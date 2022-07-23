Textbook Question
Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x - 2y)10
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Write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x - 2y)10
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a7 when a1 = 2, r = 3
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. an= an-1 -10, a1 = 30
In Exercises 31–34, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 1/2, r = 1/2
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. (ab)n = an bn
Find each indicated sum.