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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 9
Chapter 9, Problem 9

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³

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Recall the Binomial Theorem formula for expanding \((a + b)^n\): \[ (a + b)^n = \sum_{k=0}^n \binom{n}{k} a^{n-k} b^k \] where \(\binom{n}{k}\) is the binomial coefficient.
Identify the values in the given expression \((x + 2)^3\): here, \(a = x\), \(b = 2\), and \(n = 3\).
Write out each term of the expansion using the formula: \[ \binom{3}{0} x^{3} 2^{0} + \binom{3}{1} x^{2} 2^{1} + \binom{3}{2} x^{1} 2^{2} + \binom{3}{3} x^{0} 2^{3} \]
Calculate each binomial coefficient \(\binom{3}{k}\) using the formula \(\binom{n}{k} = \frac{n!}{k!(n-k)!} \) or from Pascal's triangle.
Simplify each term by evaluating the powers and coefficients, then combine all terms to write the final expanded expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Theorem

The Binomial Theorem provides a formula to expand expressions of the form (a + b)^n, where n is a non-negative integer. It uses binomial coefficients, often represented by combinations, to determine the coefficients of each term in the expansion.
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Binomial Coefficients

Binomial coefficients are the numerical factors in the expansion of (a + b)^n, calculated using combinations: C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!). They represent the number of ways to choose k elements from n and determine the coefficients of each term.
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Simplifying Polynomial Expressions

After expanding a binomial using the theorem, simplifying involves combining like terms and performing arithmetic operations to write the expression in its simplest polynomial form, making it easier to interpret and use.
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