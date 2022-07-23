Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 - n + 2.
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In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 - n + 2.
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=2n/(n+4)
In Exercises 8–9, find each indicated sum. This is a summation, refer to the textbook.
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 9C5
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 +6, a1 = −9