Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
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Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 - n + 2.
Evaluate the given binomial coefficient.
In Exercises 8–9, find each indicated sum. This is a summation, refer to the textbook.
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 9C5