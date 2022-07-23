Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
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Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=2n/(n+4)
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 10C6
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 9C5
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 +6, a1 = −9