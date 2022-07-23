Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 25
Chapter 9, Problem 25

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Binomial Theorem formula: \( (a + b)^n = \sum_{k=0}^n \binom{n}{k} a^{n-k} b^k \), where \(\binom{n}{k}\) is the binomial coefficient.
Identify the terms in the binomial: here, \(a = x\), \(b = -1\), and \(n = 5\).
Write the expansion using the formula: \( (x - 1)^5 = \sum_{k=0}^5 \binom{5}{k} x^{5-k} (-1)^k \).
Calculate each term by finding \(\binom{5}{k}\), raising \(x\) to the power \(5-k\), and \((-1)\) to the power \(k\), then multiply these values together for each \(k\) from 0 to 5.
Combine all the terms from \(k=0\) to \(k=5\) to write the full expanded expression, and simplify the signs and coefficients where possible.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Theorem

The Binomial Theorem provides a formula to expand expressions of the form (a + b)^n, where n is a non-negative integer. It states that (a + b)^n equals the sum of terms C(n, k) * a^(n-k) * b^k, where C(n, k) are binomial coefficients. This theorem simplifies the expansion process without multiplying the binomial repeatedly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:41
Special Products - Cube Formulas

Binomial Coefficients

Binomial coefficients, denoted as C(n, k) or "n choose k," represent the number of ways to choose k elements from a set of n elements. They appear as coefficients in the binomial expansion and can be calculated using factorials or Pascal's Triangle. These coefficients determine the weight of each term in the expansion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:41
Special Products - Cube Formulas

Simplifying Polynomial Expressions

After expanding a binomial using the Binomial Theorem, simplifying involves combining like terms and reducing powers where possible. This step ensures the final expression is in its simplest form, making it easier to interpret or use in further calculations. Simplification also includes applying negative signs correctly when terms involve subtraction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:07
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...

1112
views
Textbook Question

Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 is a factor of n2 - n.

643
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 20!/2!18!

637
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!

887
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)5

706
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each factorial expression. 16!/2!14!

902
views