Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5
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Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 is a factor of n2 - n.
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1 = 9, d=2
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 20!/2!18!
Evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!
Evaluate each expression.