Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 20!/2!18!
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)5
Evaluate each factorial expression. 16!/2!14!