Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 25
Chapter 9, Problem 25

Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 is a factor of n2 - n.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the statement to prove using mathematical induction: For every positive integer \(n\), \(2\) is a factor of \(n^{2} - n\). This means we want to show that \(n^{2} - n\) is divisible by \(2\) for all \(n \geq 1\).
Start with the base case: check if the statement holds for \(n = 1\). Substitute \(n = 1\) into the expression \(n^{2} - n\) and verify if the result is divisible by \(2\).
Assume the statement is true for some positive integer \(k\), i.e., assume \(2\) divides \(k^{2} - k\). This is called the induction hypothesis.
Using the induction hypothesis, prove the statement for \(n = k + 1\). Substitute \(k + 1\) into the expression to get \((k + 1)^{2} - (k + 1)\) and simplify it.
Show that the expression for \(n = k + 1\) can be written as a sum of terms, one of which is divisible by \(2\) by the induction hypothesis, and the other terms are also divisible by \(2\). This will complete the induction step and prove the statement for all positive integers \(n\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mathematical Induction

Mathematical induction is a proof technique used to show that a statement holds for all positive integers. It involves two steps: proving the base case (usually n=1) is true, and then proving that if the statement holds for an arbitrary integer k, it also holds for k+1.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:17
Types of Slope

Divisibility and Factors

Understanding divisibility means recognizing when one integer is a factor of another. In this problem, showing that 2 is a factor of n² - n means proving that n² - n is always even, i.e., divisible by 2, for every positive integer n.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Algebraic Manipulation of Expressions

Algebraic manipulation involves rewriting expressions to reveal properties like factors or divisibility. For n² - n, factoring it as n(n - 1) helps identify that the product of two consecutive integers is always even, which is key to the proof.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression.

7C35C498!96!\(\frac{_7C_3}{_5C_4}\) - \(\frac{98!}{96!}\)

590
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5

667
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...

1112
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 20!/2!18!

637
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)5

706
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each factorial expression. 16!/2!14!

902
views