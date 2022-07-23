Evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!

Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5
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Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)5
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1 = 9, d=2
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 20!/2!18!
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)5
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...
Evaluate each expression.