Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 67–74, express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17

Similar Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.