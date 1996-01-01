Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In Exercises 35–38, list all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}

