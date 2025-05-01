Problem 5
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. −26
Problem 7
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−3)0
Problem 11
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 4−3
Problem 13
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
Problem 16
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
Problem 18
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
Problem 21
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
Problem 23
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x−2y
Problem 25
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 29
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 35
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 36
Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
Problem 38
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 41
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 43
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 51
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 58
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 60
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Problem 66
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
Problem 76
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
Problem 80
Write each number in scientific notation. 579,000,000,000,000,000
Problem 82
Write each number in scientific notation. −3829
Problem 84
Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083
Problem 86
Write each number in scientific notation. −0.00000000405
Problem 91
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
Problem 93
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
Problem 95
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
Problem 104
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 282,000,000,000/0.00141
Problem 106
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (66,000×0.001)/(0.003×0.002)
Problem 107
Simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers.
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
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