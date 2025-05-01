Problem 10
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+√25
Problem 12
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Problem 14
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √27
Problem 16
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
Problem 18
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
Problem 21
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
Problem 22
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
Problem 24
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0.
Problem 29
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0.
Problem 34
In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 8√5+11√5
Problem 43
Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
Problem 45
Rationalize the denominator.
Problem 47
Rationalize the denominator.
Problem 48
Evaluate each expression or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Problem 50
Rationalize the denominator.
Problem 51
Rationalize the denominator.
Problem 52
Rationalize the denominator.
Problem 53
Rationalize the denominator.
Problem 54
Rationalize the denominator.
Problem 56
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ³√8
Problem 59
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Problem 66
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Problem 75
Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
Problem 82
Add or subtract terms whenever possible. √3+³√15
Problem 83
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 361/2
Problem 86
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 271/3
Problem 90
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16-6/2
Problem 93
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Problem 95
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Problem 102
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical.
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
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