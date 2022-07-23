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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 1
Chapter 1, Problem 1

Evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or value(s) of the variable(s). 3+6(x-2)3 for x = 4

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1
Identify the given expression and the value of the variable: The expression is \(3 + 6(x - 2)^3\) and the value given is \(x = 4\).
Substitute the value of \(x\) into the expression: Replace every \(x\) with \(4\) to get \(3 + 6(4 - 2)^3\).
Simplify inside the parentheses first: Calculate \(4 - 2\) to simplify the expression to \(3 + 6(2)^3\).
Evaluate the exponent: Calculate \$2^3$ which means \(2 \times 2 \times 2\).
Multiply and add: Multiply the result of the exponent by \(6\), then add \(3\) to find the value of the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictate the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to correctly evaluate expressions. It follows the PEMDAS/BODMAS rule: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (left to right), Addition and Subtraction (left to right). This ensures consistent and accurate results.
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Evaluating Expressions with Variables

Evaluating an expression involves substituting the given value(s) for the variable(s) and simplifying the result. For example, replacing x with 4 in the expression 3 + 6(x - 2)^3 means calculating 3 + 6(4 - 2)^3 by first simplifying inside the parentheses, then applying exponents, and finally performing multiplication and addition.
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Exponents and Powers

Exponents indicate repeated multiplication of a base number. For instance, (x - 2)^3 means multiplying (x - 2) by itself three times. Understanding how to compute powers is essential for simplifying expressions correctly, especially when combined with other operations like addition and multiplication.
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