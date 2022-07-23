Textbook Question
Factor out the greatest common factor.
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Factor out the greatest common factor.
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. −√36
In Exercises 1–4, is the algebraic expression a polynomial? If it is, write the polynomial in standard form. 2x+3x2−5
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √36
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 7+5x, for x = 10
Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 7/(x−3)