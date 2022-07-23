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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 1
Chapter 1, Problem 1

Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 7/(x−3)

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1
Identify the denominator of the rational expression, which is \(x - 3\).
Recall that the domain of a rational expression excludes any values that make the denominator equal to zero, because division by zero is undefined.
Set the denominator equal to zero to find the excluded values: \(x - 3 = 0\).
Solve the equation for \(x\): add 3 to both sides to get \(x = 3\).
Conclude that the number \(x = 3\) must be excluded from the domain of the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Rational Expression

The domain of a rational expression includes all real numbers except those that make the denominator zero. Since division by zero is undefined, these values must be excluded to ensure the expression is valid.
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Identifying Values That Make the Denominator Zero

To find excluded values, set the denominator equal to zero and solve for the variable. These solutions are the numbers that cannot be in the domain because they cause division by zero.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

Understanding how to simplify rational expressions helps in identifying restrictions on the domain. Even after simplification, any value that originally made the denominator zero remains excluded from the domain.
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