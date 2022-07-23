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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 1
Chapter 1, Problem 1

In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 7+5x, for x = 10

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Step 1: Start with the given algebraic expression: 7 + 5x.
Step 2: Substitute the given value of x (x = 10) into the expression. This means replacing 'x' with '10' in the expression.
Step 3: Rewrite the expression after substitution: 7 + 5(10).
Step 4: Simplify the multiplication first, as per the order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS). Multiply 5 by 10.
Step 5: Add the result of the multiplication to 7 to complete the evaluation of the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Algebraic Expressions

An algebraic expression is a mathematical phrase that can include numbers, variables, and operation symbols. It represents a value that can change depending on the values assigned to its variables. For example, in the expression 7 + 5x, '7' is a constant, '5' is a coefficient, and 'x' is a variable.
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Substitution

Substitution is the process of replacing a variable in an expression with a specific value. This is a fundamental technique in algebra that allows us to evaluate expressions. In the given expression 7 + 5x, substituting x with 10 means replacing 'x' with '10' to compute the value of the expression.
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Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating an expression involves performing the operations indicated in the expression after substituting the variables with their respective values. This process results in a numerical value. For instance, evaluating 7 + 5(10) requires calculating the multiplication first, followed by the addition, leading to the final result.
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