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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 11
Chapter 1, Problem 11

Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 4−3

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Identify the base and the exponent in the expression \(4^{-3}\). Here, the base is 4 and the exponent is -3.
Recall the rule for negative exponents: \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\), where \(a\) is a nonzero number and \(n\) is a positive integer.
Apply the negative exponent rule to rewrite \(4^{-3}\) as \(\frac{1}{4^3}\).
Calculate the positive exponent part \$4^3$ by multiplying 4 by itself three times: \(4 \times 4 \times 4\).
Express the final answer as \(\frac{1}{4^3}\), which is \(\frac{1}{64}\) after evaluating the multiplication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Powers

Exponents indicate how many times a base number is multiplied by itself. For example, 4^3 means 4 × 4 × 4. Understanding this helps in evaluating expressions with positive exponents.
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Powers of i

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent means taking the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For instance, 4^(-3) equals 1 divided by 4^3, which is 1/64.
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Zero and Negative Rules

Evaluating Exponential Expressions

To evaluate an exponential expression, calculate the power indicated by the exponent, considering the sign of the exponent. This involves applying rules for both positive and negative exponents to simplify the expression.
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Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
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