Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. x2(2x+5)+17(2x+5)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the common factor in the terms of the expression. Notice that both terms, \(x^2(2x+5)\) and \(17(2x+5)\), share the binomial \((2x+5)\) as a common factor.
Factor out the common binomial \((2x+5)\) from the expression. This means rewriting the expression as \((2x+5)(\text{something})\).
Determine what remains in each term after factoring out \((2x+5)\). From the first term \(x^2(2x+5)\), \(x^2\) remains. From the second term \(17(2x+5)\), \(17\) remains.
Combine the remaining terms into a single binomial. After factoring out \((2x+5)\), the expression becomes \((2x+5)(x^2 + 17)\).
Verify your result by distributing \((2x+5)\) back into \((x^2 + 17)\) to ensure it matches the original expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Greatest Common Factor (GCF)

The Greatest Common Factor is the largest expression that divides two or more terms without leaving a remainder. In algebra, identifying the GCF is crucial for simplifying expressions and factoring polynomials. For example, in the expression x^2(2x+5) + 17(2x+5), the GCF is (2x+5), as it is common to both terms.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Factoring

Factoring is the process of breaking down an expression into simpler components, or factors, that when multiplied together yield the original expression. This is essential in algebra for simplifying equations and solving for variables. In the given expression, factoring out the GCF allows us to rewrite it in a more manageable form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Factor by Grouping

Polynomial Expressions

Polynomial expressions are mathematical expressions that consist of variables raised to whole number exponents and their coefficients. They can be added, subtracted, multiplied, and factored. Understanding how to manipulate polynomial expressions is fundamental in algebra, as it forms the basis for solving equations and analyzing functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. y2+7y18y23y+2\(\frac{y^2 + 7y - 18}{y^2 - 3y + 2}\)

1480
views
Textbook Question

Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|

2196
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). x2-3(x-y), for x=8 and y=2

236
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √25−√16

895
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+√25

651
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (17x3−5x2+4x−3)−(5x3−9x2−8x+11)

964
views