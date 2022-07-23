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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|

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1
Recall that the absolute value of a number \(x\), denoted \(|x|\), is defined as \(x\) if \(x \geq 0\), and \(-x\) if \(x < 0\).
Identify the expression inside the absolute value bars: \(\sqrt{2} - 1\).
Determine whether \(\sqrt{2} - 1\) is nonnegative or negative by approximating \(\sqrt{2}\). Since \(\sqrt{2} \approx 1.414\), then \(\sqrt{2} - 1 \approx 0.414\), which is positive.
Since \(\sqrt{2} - 1 \geq 0\), the absolute value expression \(|\sqrt{2} - 1|\) can be rewritten without the absolute value bars as \(\sqrt{2} - 1\).
Therefore, the expression without absolute value bars is simply \(\sqrt{2} - 1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Definition

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. For any real number x, |x| equals x if x is non-negative, and -x if x is negative.
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Evaluating Square Roots

The square root function, √x, returns the non-negative number whose square is x. Since √2 is approximately 1.414, it is positive, which helps determine the sign of expressions involving square roots.
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Simplifying Expressions Inside Absolute Value

To rewrite an expression without absolute value bars, first evaluate or estimate the expression inside. If the expression is positive or zero, the absolute value can be removed directly; if negative, multiply by -1 to remove the bars.
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