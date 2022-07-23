Textbook Question
Simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression.
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Simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression.
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 4−3
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. x2(2x+5)+17(2x+5)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (17x3−5x2+4x−3)−(5x3−9x2−8x+11)
Express the distance between the numbers -17 and 4 using absolute value. Then evaluate the absolute value.