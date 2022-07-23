Textbook Question
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
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Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x3−8a2x+24x2+72x
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3y−2)−(7y+2)
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 7−4[3−(4y−5)]