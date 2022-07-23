Textbook Question
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
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Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 64-x^2
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3y−2)−(7y+2)
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 7−4[3−(4y−5)]