Simplify using properties of exponents. 20x125x14\(\frac{20x^{\frac{1}{2}\)}}{5x^{\(\frac{1}{4}\)}}

Textbook Question
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 64-x^2
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Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 64-x^2
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
In Exercises 93–102, factor and simplify each algebraic expression. x3/4−x1/4
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 7−4[3−(4y−5)]