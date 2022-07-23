Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (2x−7)5/(2x−7)3
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In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (2x−7)5/(2x−7)3
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x3−8a2x+24x2+72x
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 64-x^2
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3y−2)−(7y+2)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16-6/2