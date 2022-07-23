Textbook Question
Simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression.
1480
views
Simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression.
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 4+5(x-7)3, for x =9
Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. x2(2x+5)+17(2x+5)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √25−√16
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (17x3−5x2+4x−3)−(5x3−9x2−8x+11)