Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (−6x3+5x2−8x+9)+(17x3+2x2−4x−13)
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In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (−6x3+5x2−8x+9)+(17x3+2x2−4x−13)
Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+25
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. x(2x+1)+4(2x+1)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √25−√16
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+√25