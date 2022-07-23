Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 4+5(x-7)3, for x =9
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In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 4+5(x-7)3, for x =9
Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+25
In Exercises 5–8, find the degree of the polynomial. x2−4x3+9x−12x4+63
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. x(2x+1)+4(2x+1)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √25−√16