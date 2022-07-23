Textbook Question
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. (x+y)4−100(x+y)2
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In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. (x+y)4−100(x+y)2
Simplify each rational expression. Also, list all numbers that must be excluded from the domain. [x^3+2x^2]/[x+2]
In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers. (3x−4 y z−7)(3x)−3
Multiply or divide as indicated. [(x^2+6x+9)(x+3)]/[(x^2-4)(x-2)]
In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 8/13÷8/13 □ |−1|
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. x4−5x2y2+4y4