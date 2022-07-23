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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 112
Chapter 1, Problem 112

In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. (x+y)4−100(x+y)2

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Recognize that the given expression \((x + y)^4 - 100(x + y)^2\) can be factored by treating \((x + y)^2\) as a single variable. Let \(u = (x + y)^2\), so the expression becomes \(u^2 - 100u\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from \(u^2 - 100u\). The GCF is \(u\), so the expression becomes \(u(u - 100)\).
Substitute back \((x + y)^2\) for \(u\). This gives \((x + y)^2((x + y)^2 - 100)\).
Notice that \((x + y)^2 - 100\) is a difference of squares. Use the difference of squares formula \(a^2 - b^2 = (a - b)(a + b)\), where \(a = (x + y)\) and \(b = 10\). This factors \((x + y)^2 - 100\) into \((x + y - 10)(x + y + 10)\).
Combine all the factors to write the fully factored form of the expression: \((x + y)^2(x + y - 10)(x + y + 10)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. This process is essential for simplifying expressions and solving equations. In this case, recognizing the structure of the polynomial allows us to apply factoring techniques effectively.
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Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a specific factoring pattern that states a² - b² = (a - b)(a + b). This concept is crucial for recognizing and simplifying expressions that can be expressed in this form, such as the expression in the given problem, which can be transformed into a difference of squares.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves replacing a complex expression with a single variable to simplify the factoring process. In this problem, letting u = (x + y)² can simplify the expression, making it easier to factor and solve. This technique is particularly useful for higher-degree polynomials.
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