In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. (x+y)4−100(x+y)2

Textbook Question
In Exercises 111–120, use the order of operations to simplify each expression. 102−100÷52⋅2−3
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In Exercises 111–120, use the order of operations to simplify each expression. 102−100÷52⋅2−3
In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers. (3x−4 y z−7)(3x)−3
Multiply or divide as indicated. [(x^2+6x+9)(x+3)]/[(x^2-4)(x-2)]
In Exercises 111–114, simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (x−5/4y1/3x−3/4)−6
In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers. (2^−1x^−3y^−1)^−2(2x^−6y^4)^−2(9x^3y^−3)^0/(2x^−4y^−6)^2
In Exercises 111–114, simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (49x−2y4)−1/2(xy1/2)