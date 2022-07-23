In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x2+x−6)/(x2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)

Textbook Question
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
910
views
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17
Evaluate each expression 27^(-4/3)
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ³√150
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.