In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x2+x−6)/(x2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)

Rewrite each term with the LCD as the denominator. For the first term, it already has \((x + 1)(x + 2)\) as the denominator. For the second term, multiply both numerator and denominator by \(x + 2\), resulting in \(\frac{3x(x + 2)}{(x + 1)(x + 2)}\). For the third term, multiply both numerator and denominator by \(x + 1\), resulting in \(\frac{5(x + 1)}{(x + 1)(x + 2)}\).