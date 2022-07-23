Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 67
Chapter 1, Problem 67

In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x2+x−6)/(x2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Factorize the denominators where possible. For the first term, \(x^2 + 3x + 2\) can be factored as \((x + 1)(x + 2)\). The other denominators \(x + 1\) and \(x + 2\) are already in their simplest forms.
Identify the least common denominator (LCD). The LCD for the denominators \((x + 1)(x + 2)\), \(x + 1\), and \(x + 2\) is \((x + 1)(x + 2)\).
Rewrite each term with the LCD as the denominator. For the first term, it already has \((x + 1)(x + 2)\) as the denominator. For the second term, multiply both numerator and denominator by \(x + 2\), resulting in \(\frac{3x(x + 2)}{(x + 1)(x + 2)}\). For the third term, multiply both numerator and denominator by \(x + 1\), resulting in \(\frac{5(x + 1)}{(x + 1)(x + 2)}\).
Combine all terms into a single fraction with the common denominator \((x + 1)(x + 2)\). The numerator becomes \((4x^2 + x - 6) - 3x(x + 2) + 5(x + 1)\).
Simplify the numerator by distributing and combining like terms. Expand \(-3x(x + 2)\) and \(5(x + 1)\), then combine all terms in the numerator. The final expression will be a single fraction with the simplified numerator over \((x + 1)(x + 2)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

Rational expressions are fractions where the numerator and the denominator are polynomials. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions, including adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing them, is crucial for solving problems involving them. In this question, the rational expressions must be combined, which requires a common denominator.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Finding a Common Denominator

To add or subtract rational expressions, it is essential to find a common denominator. This involves determining the least common multiple (LCM) of the denominators involved. In the given problem, the denominators are (x^2 + 3x + 2), (x + 1), and (x + 2), and finding the LCM will allow for the expressions to be combined correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Polynomial Factoring

Factoring polynomials is the process of breaking down a polynomial into simpler components, or factors, that can be multiplied together to obtain the original polynomial. In this exercise, factoring the denominator (x^2 + 3x + 2) into (x + 1)(x + 2) is necessary to simplify the rational expressions and facilitate the addition or subtraction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 5x345x5x^3−45x

910
views
Textbook Question

Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17

1627
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression 27^(-4/3)

1395
views
Textbook Question

Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ³√150

235
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. 1646\(\sqrt\)[6]{\(\frac{1}{64}\)}

989
views
Textbook Question

Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. 9.2×1029.2×10^2

1037
views