Textbook Question
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17
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Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17
Evaluate each expression 27^(-4/3)
Simplify using properties of exponents.
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x4−162
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. −2 and 5
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x2+x−6)/(x2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)