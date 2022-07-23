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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 67
Chapter 1, Problem 67

Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17

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1
Identify the two numbers given: 2 and 17.
Recall that the distance between two numbers \(a\) and \(b\) on the number line can be expressed as the absolute value of their difference: \(\left| a - b \right|\).
Write the distance between 2 and 17 as \(\left| 2 - 17 \right|\) or equivalently \(\left| 17 - 2 \right|\).
Evaluate the expression inside the absolute value: calculate \(2 - 17\) or \(17 - 2\).
Find the absolute value of the result from the previous step to get the distance between the two numbers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

Absolute value represents the distance of a number from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is always non-negative and is denoted by vertical bars, e.g., |x|. For example, |−3| = 3 and |3| = 3.
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Distance Between Two Numbers

The distance between two numbers on the number line is the absolute value of their difference. This ensures the distance is always positive or zero, calculated as |a − b|, where a and b are the given numbers.
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Evaluating Absolute Value Expressions

To find the distance, substitute the numbers into the absolute value expression and simplify. For example, the distance between 2 and 17 is |2 − 17| = |−15| = 15, which gives the numerical distance.
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