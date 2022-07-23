Textbook Question
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
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Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Evaluate each expression 27^(-4/3)
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. −2 and 5
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ³√150
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x2+x−6)/(x2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number.