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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 70
Chapter 1, Problem 70

Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents. 8.17×106−8.17×10^6

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1
Identify the given number in scientific notation: \(-8.17 \times 10^{6}\).
Recall that \$10^{6}$ means multiplying by 1,000,000 (one million).
To convert to decimal notation, multiply 8.17 by 1,000,000.
Since the original number is negative, keep the negative sign in front of the result.
Write the final number as a standard decimal number without exponents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation expresses numbers as a product of a decimal number and a power of ten, making it easier to handle very large or small values. For example, 8.17×10^6 means 8.17 multiplied by 10 raised to the 6th power.
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Powers of Ten

Powers of ten represent repeated multiplication of 10. For positive exponents, 10^6 means multiplying 10 by itself six times, which equals 1,000,000. This helps in converting scientific notation to standard decimal form.
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Converting Scientific Notation to Decimal Notation

To convert from scientific notation to decimal notation, multiply the decimal number by the power of ten. For positive exponents, move the decimal point to the right by the exponent's value. For example, −8.17×10^6 becomes −8,170,000.
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