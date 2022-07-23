Greatest Common Factor (GCF)

The greatest common factor (GCF) is the largest factor that divides two or more numbers or terms without leaving a remainder. Identifying the GCF is often the first step in factoring polynomials, as it simplifies the expression and makes it easier to apply other factoring techniques. In the polynomial 2x^4 - 162, recognizing and factoring out the GCF is essential for simplifying the expression before applying further factoring methods.