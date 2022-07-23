In Exercises 67–82, find each product. (3x−y)(2x+5y)

Textbook Question
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
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Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x3+2x2−9x−18
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ³√9⋅³√6
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x4−162
In Exercises 69–82, simplify each complex rational expression. (x/3−1)/(x−3)