Textbook Question
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
971
views
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (2x−7)5/(2x−7)3
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x3−8a2x+24x2+72x
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3y−2)−(7y+2)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16-6/2