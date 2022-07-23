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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 90
Chapter 1, Problem 90

Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x211x+28x^2-11x+28

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1
Identify the quadratic polynomial to factor: \(x^2 - 11x + 28\).
Recall that to factor a quadratic of the form \(x^2 + bx + c\), we look for two numbers that multiply to \(c\) and add to \(b\).
Find two numbers that multiply to \(28\) and add to \(-11\). Consider the factors of \(28\): \(1 \times 28\), \(2 \times 14\), \(4 \times 7\).
Since the sum is negative and the product is positive, both numbers must be negative. Check if \(-4\) and \(-7\) work: \(-4 \times -7 = 28\) and \(-4 + (-7) = -11\).
Write the factored form using these numbers: \((x - 4)(x - 7)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Polynomials

Factoring quadratic polynomials involves expressing a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials. For a quadratic in the form ax^2 + bx + c, we look for two numbers that multiply to ac and add to b. This process simplifies solving equations and analyzing polynomial properties.
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Prime Polynomials

A prime polynomial is one that cannot be factored into polynomials of lower degree with coefficients in the given number system. Recognizing when a quadratic is prime helps determine if factoring is possible or if the polynomial must be left as is.
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The Relationship Between Coefficients and Roots

The coefficients of a quadratic polynomial relate directly to its roots through the sum and product: the sum of the roots equals -b/a, and the product equals c/a. Understanding this helps identify factor pairs quickly when factoring quadratics.
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Related Practice
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Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (6.1×108)(2×104)(6.1\(\times\)10^{-8})(2\(\times\)10^{-4})

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Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16-6/2

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