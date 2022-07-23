Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 271/3
1204
views
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 271/3
Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083
Perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+5)(2x−9)−(7x−2)(x−1)
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3x+4)−4
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))
Write each number in scientific notation. −0.00000000405