Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 86
Chapter 1, Problem 86

In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x2−10x+25−36y2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of the polynomial: The given expression is \( x^2 - 10x + 25 - 36y^2 \). Notice that \( x^2 - 10x + 25 \) is a quadratic trinomial, and \( 36y^2 \) is a perfect square.
Factor \( x^2 - 10x + 25 \): Recognize that \( x^2 - 10x + 25 \) is a perfect square trinomial. It can be factored as \( (x - 5)^2 \), since \( (x - 5)(x - 5) = x^2 - 10x + 25 \).
Rewrite the expression: Substitute \( (x - 5)^2 \) for \( x^2 - 10x + 25 \). The expression becomes \( (x - 5)^2 - 36y^2 \).
Recognize the difference of squares: The expression \( (x - 5)^2 - 36y^2 \) is a difference of squares, which can be factored using the formula \( a^2 - b^2 = (a - b)(a + b) \). Here, \( a = (x - 5) \) and \( b = 6y \).
Factor the difference of squares: Apply the formula to factor \( (x - 5)^2 - 36y^2 \) as \( ((x - 5) - 6y)((x - 5) + 6y) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial expression as a product of simpler polynomials. This process is essential for simplifying expressions and solving equations. Common techniques include identifying common factors, using the difference of squares, and applying the quadratic formula when necessary.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a specific factoring pattern that applies to expressions of the form a^2 - b^2, which can be factored into (a - b)(a + b). In the given polynomial, recognizing the structure of a difference of squares is crucial for simplifying the expression effectively.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Quadratic Expressions

A quadratic expression is a polynomial of degree two, typically written in the form ax^2 + bx + c. Understanding the properties of quadratics, including their standard form and how to complete the square, is vital for factoring and solving quadratic equations. In this case, recognizing the quadratic nature of the expression helps in the factoring process.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 271/3

1204
views
Textbook Question

Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083

1050
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+5)(2x−9)−(7x−2)(x−1)

1477
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3x+4)−4

172
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))

90
views
Textbook Question

Write each number in scientific notation. −0.00000000405

877
views