Perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+5)(2x−9)−(7x−2)(x−1)

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 271/3
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Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 271/3
Find each product. (7x+4y)(7x-4y)
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3x+4)−4
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x2−10x+25−36y2
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))
Write each number in scientific notation. −0.00000000405