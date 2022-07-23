Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 85
Chapter 1, Problem 85

In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Distribute the terms in the expression (2 - 6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x-2)) using the distributive property: multiply each term in the first parenthesis by each term in the second parenthesis.
The first multiplication is 2 * 1, which simplifies to 2.
The second multiplication is 2 * (3/(x-2)), which simplifies to 6/(x-2).
The third multiplication is (-6/(x+1)) * 1, which simplifies to -6/(x+1).
The fourth multiplication is (-6/(x+1)) * (3/(x-2)), which simplifies to -18/((x+1)(x-2)). Combine all these terms into a single expression and simplify further if possible.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Algebraic Expressions

Algebraic expressions are mathematical phrases that can include numbers, variables, and operators. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions is crucial for performing operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. In the given question, the expressions involve fractions and require simplification, which is a common task in algebra.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions

Multiplication of Fractions

Multiplying fractions involves multiplying the numerators together and the denominators together. This concept is essential for simplifying expressions that contain fractions, as seen in the problem. Recognizing how to handle fractions correctly ensures accurate results when performing operations on algebraic expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Simplification of Expressions

Simplification is the process of reducing an expression to its simplest form. This involves combining like terms, reducing fractions, and eliminating unnecessary parentheses. In the context of the question, simplifying the result after performing the indicated operations is key to presenting a clear and concise answer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2

1190
views
Textbook Question

Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083

1050
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. (x+7y)(3x-5y)

1127
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+5)(2x−9)−(7x−2)(x−1)

1477
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3x+4)−4

172
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x2−10x+25−36y2

1055
views