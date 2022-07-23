Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083

Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
1190
views
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
Find each product. (x+7y)(3x-5y)
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial.
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3x+4)−4
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x2−10x+25−36y2
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))