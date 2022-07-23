Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 84
Chapter 1, Problem 84

Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original number: 0.0083.
Recall that scientific notation expresses a number as \(a \times 10^{n}\), where \(1 \leq |a| < 10\) and \(n\) is an integer.
To write 0.0083 in scientific notation, move the decimal point to the right until you have a number between 1 and 10. Count how many places you move the decimal.
Since you move the decimal 3 places to the right, the exponent \(n\) will be negative 3.
Express the number as \(8.3 \times 10^{-3}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation expresses numbers as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10. It simplifies handling very large or very small numbers by using exponents to indicate the decimal shift.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Decimal Place Movement

Converting to scientific notation involves moving the decimal point to create a number between 1 and 10. The number of places moved determines the exponent on 10, positive if moved left, negative if moved right.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e

Negative Exponents

When the original number is less than 1, the exponent in scientific notation is negative. This indicates the decimal point was moved to the right to form the coefficient between 1 and 10.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2

1190
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. (x+7y)(3x-5y)

1127
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (13x3y25x2y9x2)(11x3y26x2y+3x24)(13x^3y^2-5x^2y-9x^2)-(-11x^3y^2-6x^2y+3x^2-4)

1187
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3x+4)−4

172
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x2−10x+25−36y2

1055
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))

90
views