Textbook Question
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
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Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
In Exercises 67–82, find each product. (3x−y)(2x+5y)
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ³√9⋅³√6
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x4−162
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. −2 and 5