Find each product. (x+7y)(3x-5y)

Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
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In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+4y)2−(3x−4y)2
Write each number in scientific notation. 0.0083
State the name of the property illustrated. 1/(x+3) (x+3)=1, x≠−3
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial.
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3x+4)−4
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (2−6/(x+1))(1 + 3/(x−2))