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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 95
Chapter 1, Problem 95

Simplify using properties of exponents.(x23)3(x^{\(\frac\)23})^3

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Identify the expression to simplify: \(\left( x^{\frac{2}{3}} \right)^3\).
Recall the power of a power property of exponents: \((a^m)^n = a^{m \times n}\).
Apply this property by multiplying the exponents: \(x^{\frac{2}{3} \times 3}\).
Simplify the exponent multiplication: \(\frac{2}{3} \times 3 = 2\).
Rewrite the expression with the simplified exponent: \(x^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Exponents

Properties of exponents are rules that simplify expressions involving powers, such as the product rule, quotient rule, and power rule. These rules help combine or break down exponents to simplify expressions efficiently.
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Power of a Power Rule

The power of a power rule states that when raising an exponent to another exponent, you multiply the exponents. For example, (x^a)^b = x^(a*b), which is essential for simplifying expressions like (x^(2/3))^3.
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Fractional Exponents

Fractional exponents represent roots and powers simultaneously, where the numerator is the power and the denominator is the root. For example, x^(2/3) means the cube root of x squared, which is important for understanding and simplifying expressions with fractional exponents.
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