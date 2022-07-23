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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 95
Chapter 1, Problem 95

Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. (8.4×108)/(4×105)(8.4×10^8)/(4×10^5)

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1
Identify the given expression: \(\frac{8.4 \times 10^{8}}{4 \times 10^{5}}\).
Rewrite the expression by separating the coefficients and the powers of 10: \(\frac{8.4}{4} \times \frac{10^{8}}{10^{5}}\).
Divide the coefficients: calculate \(\frac{8.4}{4}\).
Apply the quotient rule for exponents: \(\frac{10^{8}}{10^{5}} = 10^{8-5} = 10^{3}\).
Combine the results to write the answer in scientific notation: multiply the quotient of the coefficients by \$10^{3}$, and if necessary, adjust the decimal factor to be between 1 and 10 by shifting the decimal point and adjusting the exponent accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation expresses numbers as a product of a decimal factor and a power of ten, typically in the form a × 10^n, where 1 ≤ a < 10 and n is an integer. It simplifies working with very large or very small numbers by standardizing their format.
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Division of Numbers in Scientific Notation

To divide numbers in scientific notation, divide their decimal factors and subtract the exponents of ten. For example, (a × 10^m) ÷ (b × 10^n) = (a ÷ b) × 10^(m−n). This method keeps calculations manageable and consistent.
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Rounding Decimal Factors

Rounding decimal factors involves adjusting the decimal number to a specified number of decimal places, here two, to maintain precision and clarity. This step ensures the final scientific notation answer is both accurate and easy to interpret.
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