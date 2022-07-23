Textbook Question
In Exercises 93–102, factor and simplify each algebraic expression. (x+3)1/2−(x+3)3/2
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In Exercises 93–102, factor and simplify each algebraic expression. (x+3)1/2−(x+3)3/2
In Exercises 85–96, simplify each algebraic expression. 18x^2+4−[6(x^2−2)+5]
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 16x^2-40x+25
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.