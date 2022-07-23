Properties of Exponents

The properties of exponents are rules that govern how to manipulate expressions involving powers. Key properties include the product of powers (a^m * a^n = a^(m+n)), the power of a power ( (a^m)^n = a^(m*n)), and the power of a product ( (ab)^n = a^n * b^n). Understanding these properties is essential for simplifying expressions with exponents.