Textbook Question
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
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List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
Perform the indicated operation and write the answer in decimal notation.
Find each product. (5−7x)(5+7x)
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 3x2+4xy+y2