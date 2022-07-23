Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 14
Chapter 1, Problem 14

State the name of the property illustrated: (6 • 3) • 9 = 6 • (3 • 9)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation involved in the expression. Here, the operation is multiplication, denoted by the symbol \( \cdot \).
Observe how the grouping of the numbers changes in the equation: the first grouping is \( (6 \cdot 3) \cdot 9 \) and the second grouping is \( 6 \cdot (3 \cdot 9) \).
Recall the property that states that when multiplying three or more numbers, the way in which the numbers are grouped does not affect the product. This property is known as the Associative Property of Multiplication.
Write the general form of the Associative Property of Multiplication: \( (a \cdot b) \cdot c = a \cdot (b \cdot c) \), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are any real numbers.
Conclude that the given equation \( (6 \cdot 3) \cdot 9 = 6 \cdot (3 \cdot 9) \) illustrates the Associative Property of Multiplication.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Associative Property of Multiplication

This property states that when multiplying three or more numbers, the way in which the numbers are grouped does not affect the product. In other words, (a • b) • c = a • (b • c). The example (6 • 3) • 9 = 6 • (3 • 9) illustrates this property clearly.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Multiplication Operation

Multiplication is a basic arithmetic operation that combines equal groups. Understanding how multiplication works is essential to grasp properties like associativity, as it involves combining numbers in different groupings without changing the result.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Properties of Real Numbers

Real numbers follow specific properties such as commutative, associative, and distributive properties. Recognizing these properties helps in simplifying expressions and solving equations efficiently, as shown in the given multiplication example.
Recommended video:
03:31
Introduction to Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √27

1367
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 22232^2⋅2^3

928
views
Textbook Question

State the name of the property illustrated: 3+17 = 17+3

1295
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–16, factor by grouping. x3+6x2−2x−12

960
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (5x2−7x−8)+(2x2−3x+7)−(x2−4x−3)

1115
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (x2−14x+49)/(x2−49)

806
views