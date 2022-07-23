Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 18
Chapter 1, Problem 18

Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. 10x8x\(\sqrt{10x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{8x}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two functions being multiplied: here, the expressions are \( \sqrt{10x} \) and \( \sqrt{8x} \).
Recall the product rule for square roots: \( \sqrt{a} \cdot \sqrt{b} = \sqrt{a \cdot b} \). Use this to combine the two square roots into one.
Multiply the expressions inside the square roots: \( 10x \times 8x = 80x^2 \). So, the expression becomes \( \sqrt{80x^2} \).
Simplify the square root by factoring out perfect squares. For example, \( 80 = 16 \times 5 \), and \( x^2 \) is a perfect square.
Rewrite the expression as \( \sqrt{16 \times 5 \times x^2} = \sqrt{16} \times \sqrt{5} \times \sqrt{x^2} \), then simplify each square root separately.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule for Radicals

The product rule for radicals states that the square root of a product equals the product of the square roots: √a * √b = √(a*b). This rule allows simplification by combining radicals under a single root when multiplying.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Expanding Radicals

Properties of Exponents and Radicals

Radicals can be expressed as fractional exponents, such as √x = x^(1/2). Understanding this helps in manipulating and simplifying expressions involving roots and powers, especially when variables are involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Domain Restrictions for Variables

When variables are under square roots, they must be nonnegative to keep the expression real. This restriction ensures the expression is defined within the real numbers and avoids complex results.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Simplify the algebraic expression. 5(2x - 3) + 7x
1096
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2+8x+15

1114
views
Textbook Question

State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)

1036
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x2−4x+4) ⋅ (2x−4)/(x+2)

899
views
Textbook Question

A football was kicked vertically upward from a height of 4 feet with an initial speed of 60 feet per second. The formula h=4+60t-16t2 describes the ball's height above the ground, h, in feet, t seconds after it was kicked. Use this formula to solve Exercises 19–20. What was the ball's height 2 seconds after it was kicked?

2418
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. (x+7)(x+3)

1055
views