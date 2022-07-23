Textbook Question
Simplify the algebraic expression. 5(2x - 3) + 7x
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In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2+8x+15
State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x2−4x+4) ⋅ (2x−4)/(x+2)
A football was kicked vertically upward from a height of 4 feet with an initial speed of 60 feet per second. The formula h=4+60t-16t2 describes the ball's height above the ground, h, in feet, t seconds after it was kicked. Use this formula to solve Exercises 19–20. What was the ball's height 2 seconds after it was kicked?
Find each product. (x+7)(x+3)