Textbook Question
Simplify the algebraic expression. 5(2x - 3) + 7x
1096
views
1
rank
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2+8x+15
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (2x−3)(x2−3x+5)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x2−4x+4) ⋅ (2x−4)/(x+2)